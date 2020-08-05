Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Life Storage worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

NYSE:LSI opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.