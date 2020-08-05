Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,430 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.53% of Personalis worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSNL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Personalis by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Personalis by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 77,797 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $669.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Personalis had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSNL. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

