Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 495,816 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,816 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Prospect Capital worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 605.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

