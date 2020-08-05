Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

VNQ opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

