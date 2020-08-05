Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Eastgroup Properties worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $59,135,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,270,000 after buying an additional 258,482 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.