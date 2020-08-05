Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Store Capital worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,589,000 after buying an additional 3,606,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,819,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,410,000 after buying an additional 7,819,499 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,496,000 after buying an additional 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,076,000 after buying an additional 397,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

