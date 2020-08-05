Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

RIO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

