Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,161 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $84,114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

NYSE:GIL opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,769.01, a PEG ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.40. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

