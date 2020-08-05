Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,397 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of SRC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

