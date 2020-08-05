Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,229 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 235,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group PLC has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

