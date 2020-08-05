Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Zai Lab worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

ZLAB opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

