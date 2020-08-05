Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 528,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,733,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 788,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

CG opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $224,539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,024,400.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

