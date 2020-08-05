Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP grew its position in Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. BofA Securities cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.96.

HTHT stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

