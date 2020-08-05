Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,199,600 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,199,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,430.4% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,936,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583,211 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

