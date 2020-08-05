Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of FOX worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FOX by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 101,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

