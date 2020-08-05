Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of GSX Techedu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.15 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $105.69.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura increased their price target on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

