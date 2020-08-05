Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

