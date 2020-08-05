Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,522 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Old Second Bancorp worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $231.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.