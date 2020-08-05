Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 36,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Actiam N.V. lifted its position in Microsoft by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,035,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $210,646,000 after acquiring an additional 273,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

