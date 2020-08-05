Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $5.17 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

