Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $113,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 382,281 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

