Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Precigen were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,693,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,267 shares of company stock worth $128,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

