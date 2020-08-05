Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,126 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,617,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 662,119 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 919,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,679,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

