Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.23% of Westwood Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.34. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

