Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $314,000 Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,634,000 after purchasing an additional 81,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NYSE MMS opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

