Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $315,000 in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICFI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in ICF International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ICF International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in ICF International by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. ICF International Inc has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall Mehl bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

