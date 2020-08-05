ValuEngine Upgrades Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) to “Hold”

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSKE. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

DSKE opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $268.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,769.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 98.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 112.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 49.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

