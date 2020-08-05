Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.82.

DOOR stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Masonite International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 168,533 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Masonite International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

