DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DLHC has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. DLH has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of DLH by 10.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

