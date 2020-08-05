China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

DL opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $293.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. China Distance Education has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that China Distance Education will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in China Distance Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 96.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 122.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 111,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Further Reading: Street Name

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.