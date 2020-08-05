Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

