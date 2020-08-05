Dell (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell by 6,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $83,698,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

