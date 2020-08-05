Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $113,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $365,300.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,471 shares of company stock worth $1,274,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.