Deutsche Bank Increases Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $24.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

TSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $888.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Trinseo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinseo by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

