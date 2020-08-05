Deutsche Bank Increases Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

TSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $888.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Trinseo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinseo by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Upgrades Daseke to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades Daseke to “Hold”
Masonite International Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
Masonite International Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
DLH Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
DLH Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
China Distance Education Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
China Distance Education Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Discovery Communications Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Discovery Communications Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Dell Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Dell Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report