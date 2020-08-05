Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Sells $434,745.08 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $434,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 940 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $124,117.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $520,410.40.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.96.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

