Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to Hold

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSE:NR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $169.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.92.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 198.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

