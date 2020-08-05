Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $17.50 on Monday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.95% and a negative net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $375,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

