Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,911 shares of company stock worth $4,191,402. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

