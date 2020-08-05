Short Interest in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Declines By 7.7%

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 9,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

