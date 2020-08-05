Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Kelly Services stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $28.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
