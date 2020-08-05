Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kelly Services stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

