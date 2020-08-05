Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $5,609,800.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.28, for a total transaction of $5,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 710.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.05.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

