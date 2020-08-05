Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 9,140,000 shares. Approximately 30.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $274,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lannett alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lannett by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 9.3% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE LCI opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $253.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lannett will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.