Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,079 shares of company stock valued at $115,909. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 366,700 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 579,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
