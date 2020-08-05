Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Town Sports International at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

CLUB opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

