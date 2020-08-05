New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after buying an additional 504,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,480,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,201,000 after buying an additional 447,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 153.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after buying an additional 404,798 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $42,430,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.28.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

