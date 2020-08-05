First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $429.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.82. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 69.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 724,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 296,908 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

