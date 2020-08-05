Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $7,170,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

