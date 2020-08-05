Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Strong Sell

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GAIN. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GAIN opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

