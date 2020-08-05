ValuEngine Upgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Hold

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

