ValuEngine Upgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Hold

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Shares of BOUYF opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
