First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Shares Up 1.1%

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.23, 199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the first quarter worth $49,000.

About First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR)

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

